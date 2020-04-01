Summerville responds to COVID-19

by Mayor Ricky Waring

The coronavirus crisis is unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes. The difficulties faced by individuals, businesses, and our community are substantial. From social distancing to school closures to the temporary order preventing restaurants from offering dine-in service, we have seen a significant disruption to business as usual.

In times like these, it is important to me as your Mayor that we do everything we can to create a sense of stability. As unprecedented as the daily events happening around us are, I want you to know that the Town of Summerville is working hard to address the challenges that impact our daily lives.

Stability starts with clear, accurate information. To that end, Town staff have done several things.

First and foremost, we have created a page on the Town website for centralizing key information. If you go to www.summervillesc.gov, on the very top of the home page you will find a link to our COVID-19 information center. This page contains essential information such as links to the Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester county websites, DHEC and Emergency Management Division websites, and Summerville Medical Center’s COVID-19 information page.

You will also find a link to our online services portal, CitizenServe, where you can apply for a business license, secure a permit, and complete planning, zoning, and engineering applications. While Town Hall may be closed to the public, staff continue to work diligently to serve our citizens.

In addition to our website, Town staff are also using social media to share information with citizens. You can follow the Town, as well as several departments, including our police and fire departments and our economic development office.

These avenues of communication are vital. Information is flowing rapidly, and it can be difficult to keep up with the latest developments. This is particularly true for our small business community. We are constantly working to keep you aware of available resources, including financial support through federal loan programs, webinars, and other support services.

We are collaborating with partners such as the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce and Summerville DREAM to ensure that information is reaching the largest possible audience. Small business owners and other critical stakeholders need data in a timely manner to receive the maximum benefit from it, and we are striving to provide them access.

One of the most important things we have done from a small business perspective is to create a real-time platform for sharing information about the status of our retail shops and restaurants. The link to this platform is included on our COVID-19 page and frequently shared on our social media accounts.

The purpose of the platform is to provide residents with information about which businesses are open and how they can be accessed. With the emphasis on social distancing, it is essential to know whether telephone or online orders can be accepted, and whether curbside delivery is available.

Stability is also found in knowing where needed resources can be found. Our public information officer has been collecting and sharing information about donating to and receiving from our local food banks. This is absolutely critical information, as many people find themselves financially challenged due to job loss or reduction in hours.

Finally, it is important to know that as a result of our State of Emergency declaration, the Town has temporarily suspended all deadlines for fines, penalties, and fees. We have also suspended deadlines for any other Town-required actions for the duration of the declaration.

Summerville is a special place that we are all proud to call home. As we navigate this challenging time together, we will continue to work hard to make sure it remains that way for all of us.

Ricky Waring is the mayor of Summerville. Contact him at 843-514-7379.