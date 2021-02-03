SMITH: My mind keeps working when I should be sleeping

We all have “dark nights of the soul,” when sleep won’t come. Sometimes we lie awake and replay our personal history, complete with mistakes and wrong decisions. Sometimes we think about lost love or missed opportunity.
I usually ponder weighty questions, like — why does cilantro taste like soap? And why did Donald Duck wear a shirt but no pants?
Here are some more matters to ponder:
• What was God thinking when he made the platypus?
• I’ve been going to the dentist for 60 years. Why do the shots still hurt? You’d think dental researchers would have made it painless by now.
• Speaking of 60, why do 30-year-olds act like I listen to Lawrence Welk and watch black-and-white movies? I’ve seen “Stranger Things” and Lizzo and Post Malone are on my playlist. I’ve been listening to Bow-Wow since he was Li’l Bow-Wow.
• Is it gross to eat sour cream out of the carton with a spoon?
• Why do we say we’re going to “fix supper” when it isn’t broken?
• Why do I wear a watch when my phone and car have clocks?
• Why did a coyote run into Cane Bay Elementary last week? Was he looking for lunch, or a new pack?
• Good works don’t get us into heaven, only grace. So, if Hitler—who was raised Catholic—repented, did he go to heaven? This one keeps me awake. (P.S. I KNOW my dogs will be there.)
• Why isn’t Dolly Parton president?
• Would I be happier with $10 million, or depressed to learn that money can’t buy happiness?
• When I back my car around in the morning, I have to angle sharply to miss Widdle’s truck, a big tree and a wooden light pole. This works my nerves at 7 a.m. Question: Can I run away from home?
• What’s the difference between custard and pudding, and why do I hate both?
• Who still watches Jimmy Swaggert? He was defrocked but not deterred.
• How is his cousin, Jerry Lee Lewis, not dead yet?
• Why am I so bad at “Wheel of Fortune”? Crosswords, too.
• When referring to friends and neighbors, we invariably say, “Chuck ‘n’ Jill,” “Mark ‘n’ Dee,” and “Frank ‘n’ Kim.” Why is the husband’s name always first? Does your crowd do the same thing?
• Does anyone still know how to cut up a whole chicken?
• Will there be a cure for cancer in my lifetime?
• Why, whenever I think about camping, do I imagine a psycho killer slashing nylon tents with a knife? That people choose to sleep on the ground, in the woods, inside a flimsy shelter unprotected by locks, baffles me. But hey, it’s a popular hobby!
• Why do dogs’ paws smell so good? Almost like popcorn.
• Who was the first person to eat an oyster? “Hmm, let me crack open this barnacle and slurp down whatever’s inside…”
• Has anyone else gotten tired of alcohol? It just suddenly seemed boring, plus I’d rather eat my calories. (Note: A cold beer in August is still on the table.)
• Am I a better person today than I was yesterday? I hope so.
• When was “gave” replaced by “gifted”? An artist or mechanic may be gifted with great talents, but they give presents to friends and family. “Gifted” and “birthed” both make my teeth click together. (If you had a baby but want to say you “birthed” a baby, feel free. It’s your story.)
• In the history of civilization, has anything ever been painted puce on purpose?