SMITH: Memorable quotes you can't live without

I love a great comeback. Or pithy one-liner. Heck, I’ll take any memorable quote.
Think about “OK, Boomer,” two words that went around the world. In November 2019, New Zealand politician Chloe Swarbrick, 25, was heckled by an older guy during her speech supporting a climate change bill.
Her swift, deadpan retort, "OK Boomer," made her famous.
I’m a Baby Boomer (1960, thank you very much) and thought “OK, Boomer” was hilarious. It’s not ageist if it’s true, right? That crack is up there with Dorothy Parker declining another drink at a party: “One more and I’ll be under the host.”
I’ve rounded up some great one-liners, quotes and quips, because we could all use a little distraction now. Some are from online sources like Mental Floss, Wild Ammo, Ranker and Nerdist. Others are attributed.
“Wash yo hands with vigah!” ~ S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, urging us to clean our hands energetically.
Fighting for peace is like screaming for silence.
Groucho Marx, on meeting a man with 10 kids: “Why do you have so many children?” Man: “Well, I really love my wife.” Groucho: “I really love my cigar, but I take it out now and then.”
“Don’t sweat the petty things and don’t pet the sweaty things.” ~ George Carlin
I’m returning your nose; I found it in my business.
When In doubt, mumble.
You probably aren’t learning if your lips are moving.
I’m still waiting for the wisdom I was told would come with age.
“Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries.” ~ Monty Python and the Holy Grail
I threw a boomerang a few years ago. Now I live in constant fear.
“Every saint has a past and every sinner has a future.” ~ Oscar Wilde
“I’m not offended by dumb blonde jokes because I know I’m not dumb. Or blonde.” ~ Dolly Parton
“That’s not writing, that’s typing.” ~ Truman Capote, dissing Jacqueline Susann’s lurid bestseller, “Valley of the Dolls.”
I’m not sarcastic. I’m just intelligent beyond your understanding.
You don’t need a parachute to go skydiving; you need a parachute to go skydiving twice.
If one door opens when another closes, your house is probably haunted.
Artificial intelligence is no match for natural stupidity.
You know it’s time to move on when the best part of your job is a chair that swivels.
A liberal is a conservative that hasn’t been mugged yet.
“There’s about to be two hits in here: Me hitting you, and you hitting the floor.” ~ My mother
“The greatest attribute a human being can have is compassion.” ~ My father
“You can’t shake hands with a closed fist.” ~ Indira Gandhi
When life gives you melons, you could be dyslexic.
“Let no man pull you low enough to hate him.” ~ Dr. Martin Luther King
If it doesn’t open, it’s not your door.
“I’ll take a drug test if you’ll take an IQ test.” ~ U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings to Republican challenger Henry “Wash yo hands!” McMaster.
Every breath is a second chance.
If only we could invoice people for wasting our time.
‘Twas a brave man who first ate an oyster.
Velcro is a rip-off.
“Any fool can know. The point is to understand.” ~ Albert Einstein
If we shouldn’t eat at night, why is there a light in the refrigerator?
“Say what?” ~ The first horse ever saddled.
“I’ve never killed a man, but I’ve read a few obituaries with a great deal of satisfaction.” ~ Mark Twain
Julie R. Smith, who’s still waiting for her wisdom, can be reached at widdlesiwfe@aol.com.