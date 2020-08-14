SMITH: Goats getting lonely, try paddleboarding

Random thoughts while trying to make a blueberry cobbler without flour, dairy or sugar. (Spoiler: It didn’t end well.)
• I bought six fabric masks in Lilly Pulitzer prints, so I can look good while gasping for air. (This isn’t a debate: Of course we should all wear masks. I wear mine eight hours a day at work, and anytime I leave the house.)
• Kit-Kat candy bars now come in apple pie flavor. I don’t get it. If you’re craving apple pie, why not… have apple pie? (I’m not a pie person, but throw me a Reese’s peanut butter cup and I’m yours.)
• Did you see the paddle-boarding goat in Idaho? Mr. Mayhem cruises on the stand-up paddleboard (SUP) with his person, Ms. Kelley. He wears goggles and a lifejacket and has a ball. We’ve been owned by goats, and this is par for the course. Goats want to be where their people are. They also shriek like a 3-year-old girl. Mr. Mayhem probably went paddle-boarding the first time because he stood on the shore and screamed until his owner turned around. Ain’t no love like goat love.
• Why do I hate parquet flooring so much? Even in a luxurious mansion with gold and marble all around I’d be thinking, “That floor, tho.”
• A Michigan man won a million dollars because his tire kept losing air. He stopped at a Mobil gas station to refill it, then went in for a sandwich and a lottery ticket. When he realized he’d hit gold, “I was so excited I forgot to eat my sandwich,” he said. It just goes to show, ya never know!
• I’m sort of writing a new book. And by “sort of,” I mean I have a title: “Is This You or Your Crazy Sister?” That’s what Widdle asks me every time I try to make a point with passion. (And by “passion” I mean, “shout and wave my arms.”) I don’t love being called crazy for having firm opinions, but I can work with it.
• Why does the paint I picked for the den look pale cream in the can, and egg yolk yellow on the wall? I stubbornly kept painting, thinking I could make it work by buying new drapes, rug and possibly furniture. (Yes, I will spend thousands of dollars rather than admit defeat.) That wishful thinking ended when Widdle walked in and had a full-body flinch. Back to white it is!
• Paula Porizkova, widow of musician Ric Ocasek, is one of the most beautiful women in the world. At 55, she still has a supermodel figure, plenty of money and a loving family. So I’m not sure why she’s slinging off her clothes left and right. Recently she’s posted dozens of photos in which her modesty is protected only by strategically-placed books and towels. She has every right to celebrate her fabulous body, but… need validation much?
• I grabbed a bag of tortilla chips at Harris Teeter, thinking they were organic, tangy lime. Got home, opened the bag and… they were chili lime, and bright red. We try to avoid chemicals and artificial coloring, but three bucks is three bucks. I popped two in my mouth, choked and broke out in a sweat. It was like swallowing 10 ghost peppers, harvested by Satan in a lake of fire. It took a day for the burning in my gut to subside. I didn’t toss them, because I hate waste. I left the bag on the counter for Widdle, with a Post-It note that said, “These are yummy!” Because that’s how we roll.
Julie R. Smith, who wasted two cups of fresh blueberries, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.