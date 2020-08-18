SMITH: Be smart where the buffalo roam

Once upon a time, I was cruising through Montana and saw a herd of bison grazing on federal (unfenced) land.
I begged the driver, a guy friend, to pull over. Then I jumped out to take a photo.
The bison were about 300 yards away. I knew that even with a zoom lens, they’d just be fuzzy little dots on a green background. But… BUFFALO! I planted my feet and raised the camera.
That’s when one of them jerked its head up, gave me the stink-eye and began trotting forward at a brisk clip.
“Get in the car!” guy friend yelled.
A couple more bison fell in behind the leader. They were cantering across the prairie now, with their tails in the air.
I was thrilled. They were getting close enough for a good shot!
When they were 75 yards away, I fired off a few frames.
“GET IN THE %$!#@ CAR!” guy friend screamed. He threw open the passenger door, I scrambled in and he punched the gas. In the side-view mirror I saw three angry buffalo skid to a stop, staring balefully after our rented Jeep.
I didn’t quite comprehend the danger: The bison charged because they viewed me as a threat. (Guy friend, however, helpfully explained how foolish I’d been. “Idiot,” “risky,” and “dumber than hair” were tossed around. No surprise I married Widdle instead of him.)
I tell you all this to explain why I have a certain amount of sympathy for a woman who was de-pantsed by a buffalo in South Dakota.
According to The Daily Mail, the 54-year-old woman — now unfortunately known as “Buffalo Karen” — was with a bunch of motorcyclists taking a break in Custer State Park. A herd of bison was nearby, and the woman “crept up” close to photograph a calf. She went a bit too far, and Mama stepped up.
What happened next was recorded on cell phones, of course.
As the woman approached the calf, the adult buffalo charged. One of its horns snagged the woman’s belt and jeans, ripping them clean off. The woman was tossed to and fro like a rodeo clown and knocked cold. Witnesses were screaming, the rest of the buffalo herd was agitated and milling around, and onlookers continued to record the scene.
The woman was eventually airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.
The comments below the article were predictably inane: “Nature wins again!” “Stupid SHOULD hurt,” “If you play with the bull, you get the horns.” “Having no pants is the least of her problems right now.” “There goes her career as a buffalo whisperer.”
The article also contained a warning from Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley: "We would like to remind everyone to not pet the fluffy cows, also known as bison or buffalo,” he said. “Remember this is their park and we are the guests….please give them a break and keep your distance.”
Like I said, I’ve been stupid before. Really stupid. But here’s a question that needs to be asked: What would happen if a stranger sneaked up on a human baby, then furtively attempted to take its picture? A lot would happen, because every adult around would intervene.
Still, it feels like this poor woman took my beating. What should have happened to me 20 years ago happened to her. I wish her well, and I’m glad she’s recovering.
I am sad about this: Somewhere out there on the desolate prairie, a confused buffalo is wearing a pair of Wranglers on its horns.
Julie R. Smith, who’s also stupid about rip currents and expired food, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.