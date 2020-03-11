Senior caregiver services: What’s available and not available

Regardless of your stance on the healthcare debate – anti-ACA (Affordable Care Act), moderate, or progressive, the odds are that you are going to know or will be a caregiver for a senior.
Whether you are 30, 40, or 50 something, caring for seniors is in our future and sooner than we think. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, seniors (65+) will outnumber children (under 18) by 2035, and by 2040, the number of seniors in the U.S. will increase by 46 percent.
As many of you have experienced, the reality of senior caregiving happens suddenly and is oftentimes life changing. I’m sure many of you can relate to my story.
I am the caregiver for my 94 year-old mother – amen. Then, eight weeks ago, she broke her hip in a fall. Her recovery is going very well, thanks to years of an exceptionally good diet, resilience, and her faith.
Since her fall, I’ve had to bird-dog (i.e., doggedly investigate) the hodgepodge of for-profit and not-for-profit agencies and services available to support senior healthcare concerns.
Although newspaper space and our human attention span does not allow me to go into details, here is what I’ve learned about the gaps in what is and is not available locally for senior care.
What is available?
• The S.C. Department on Aging (SCDOA) is a treasure trove of information on the programs, resources, and services to “help aging citizens and adults with disabilities live independently.” The SCDOA personnel are eager and well informed and their website (www.aging.sc.gov) is comprehensive and user-friendly.
• Trident Area Agency on Aging (www.tridentaaa.org) provides assistance, advocacy, and answers on aging in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties. The agency’s personnel are kind and compassionate, and their Aging and Disability Information Directory is very helpful.
• Dorchester Seniors Inc. (DSI) manages the county’s two senior centers (Summerville and St. George) and offers group dining and home delivered meals at no cost to qualifying seniors, among other services. As a DSI board member, I am personally aware of staff’s and fellow board members’ tireless efforts to serve the county’s seniors. DSI’s website is www.dorchesterseniors.com.
• The ARK (www.TheArkofSC.org) provides hope and relief to family caregivers when someone you love is living with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory disorders.
• Www.GetCareSC.com, a very cool website, provides help finding assisted living, transportation, financial assistance, or other services for seniors.
What is not available?
What’s not available is help navigating the Medicare nightmare. At least Medicaid has support services (both for-profit and not-for-profit) that could help, if you’re eligible, manage senior care services. But, Medicare rules, regulations, and bureaucratic mumbo jumbo is complicated, frustrating, and contentious. After hours and hours of searching, I could not find a non-emergency medical transport company that serviced rural Dorchester for less than $1,100 out-of-pocket, even for a medically necessary transport. Eventually bird-dogging paid off, and I found an in-home, mobile X-ray service that got the job done.
Second, a one-stop omnibus person is needed help seniors and caregivers navigate the menagerie of services. (Maybe DSI take up this cause.) As a caregiver with a full-time job, I’ve had to coordinate and referee my mother’s emergency surgery, personal healthcare provider, rehab facility stay (Medicare kicked her out after 20 days), in-home OT and PT therapy, home health aides, and medical equipment, insurance company gatekeepers, follow-up visits with the surgeon, and friends and family to sit with Mom when I had to leave the house.
During this caregiver journey, I’ve also come across other gaps in how we care for our seniors. Here are a few:
• It’s next to impossible to find a contractor to build a wheel chair ramp to code.
• There is real need for home repair services for disadvantaged seniors.
• Mobile barbering and beauty services for home-bound seniors is a wonderful way for seniors to maintain dignity and feel good about themselves.
In closing, I’d like to thank the many passionate and dedicated healthcare professionals, administrators, and volunteers who service and care for seniors throughout the county. It is because of you that my mother’s recovery is going very well.