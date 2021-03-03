Ring app entertaining if you like blurry bottoms

Getting a Ring doorbell is like eating a 50-pound Reese’s Cup—it seems great when you start. And it IS great, until you realize you’ll be eating this giant candy bar for years, and why? WHY???
I’m still not sure why, but Widdle and I looked into each other’s eyes recently and said, “Know what we need? A 50-pound Reese's Cup — I mean, a Ring.”
I guess that’s the power of advertising — and the result of watching hundreds of online Ring videos.
“Look, the cat is chasing the dog away from the little boy!”
“Look, that driver threw those boxes over the fence—and it was Grandma’s china!”
The fact that I read a lot of true crime, which makes me jumpy, probably factored into it. Also, my husband is occasionally out of town, which makes me even jumpier.
Initially, we arrived at sensible solutions separately: He decided I should stop reading about spree killers and I decided we needed an early warning system. (Although, surprise! Ring is an early warning system only in the sense that flames in the bedroom warn you that dinner has burned.)
The latest iteration of Ring is hip and high-tech, yes. But in hindsight? We should have adopted a barky dog.
Widdle likes to say, when my car won’t start remotely or I can’t reboot the computer or iTunes won’t play or I can’t set the oven timer, that it’s “operator error.” When I fumble with one of the six TV remotes, accidentally delete emails or can’t find a bookmarked file, it’s “operator error.”
It’s not the words that sting, but his sing-songy tone. “OPPP-erator ERRRR-or!”
One can imagine his glee about me struggling with the Ring app. One has to imagine, because I’ll be boiled alive before admitting it.
The issues are many.
If I shout “Who’s there?” the microphone bleats, “Oooooh, aaaaair!” I sound like a sexy shampoo commercial—not how you’d greet a possible intruder.
Videos freeze up, or go blank. Recordings last from four to 40 seconds. As for the motion detector: If a caterpillar crosses the sidewalk 40 feet from the house, it’s preserved on video, a perfect moment in time. What happens on our actual property, not so much.
Picture it: Car pulls up. Person gets out, walks up to porch and knocks on door. The video shows a blurry image of car pulling up. After that, nada. It could be a man, woman, drifter, or Freddy Kruger on my steps. I can learn more peeking out the kitchen window. (Why is it we don’t want visitors to catch us peeking out the window? It’s our window.)
Also, Ring really likes rear ends. We have ample footage of people’s backsides as they leave our porch. Not getting out of the truck, walking to the door or chopping it down with an axe (or, more realistically, dropping off a package). I don’t know about you, but I’ve not yet learned how to ID folks by their buttocks. “Dude in mom jeans? Oh, that’s Phil!”)
After Widdle installed the Ring app on both our phones, I’d get excited every time an alert chimed. I’d tap the icon, and wait. And wait. A bad guy could jimmy the door and be in the house before the video comes up to show… an empty porch.
The good news is, the alert tone is sweet and lilting, like wind chimes. Not that I’ll actually hear it at 2 a.m. with my hearing aids out. But, hey, we’ve got a Ring.
And I promise, none of this is operator error.
Julie R. Smith, who still wants a barky dog, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.