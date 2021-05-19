No masks bring us closer to normal

Have you heard the news? “Mflek, joqr, yurlp!”
Wait, let me pull down my face covering: “No more masks!” There, that’s better.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. expert on COVID-19, has said Americans can soon stop wearing masks indoors when in public.
No ballpark date of course, but… it’s coming. Already we can shed the masks around other fully-vaccinated people. Some giddy day, we can leave them home altogether.
For those of us who can’t hear worth a hoot, this is huge news. After 14 months of trying to parse unintelligible mumbling, I’m eager to read lips again, like the old days.
(At work I wear masks, the people I serve wear masks, and I sit behind a Plexiglas barrier. We could communicate better with grunts and stomps.)
No more masks… imagine! No more frantic, last-minute searching for a mask, gaiter or bandana. No more digging through backpacks, purses or car consoles. No more flipping down visors or turning out pockets. No mas!
And yet… Instead of saying, “Yay for us!” I feel like a child whose mom has announced, in deceptively cheerful tones, that her blankie was lost in the laundry.
Why do I feel a twinge of panic? After wearing masks for so long, it’s second nature. I’ve grown comfortable with them, which just proves you can adapt to anything. (Plus I’ve spent so much on cute little covers, I should wear them two more years to recoup my investment.)
And, let’s be clear: I believe they help prevent COVID. Even if it’s not much of a margin, it’s better than getting sick. I know two 30-ish, healthy, active people diagnosed with COVID. One (male) had complications requiring major surgery; the other (female) is facing a long convalescence at home. I’ll do just about anything to avoid that.
Masking up is also a great way to go dark. Throw one on, add a baseball cap and you’re rolling. When you see that sorority sister you’ve never liked in Harris-Teeter, just keep going. No need for chit-chat; she’ll never recognize you.
Other mask benefits:
• You can save a fortune in Botox. We know when someone’s smiling because the eyes crinkle; other than that, who needs to see every frown and lip twitch? (I’ve always had a bad case of RBF--Resting $*%@# Face--anyway.)
• Again, let’s face it (see what I did there?) there’s a lot to be said for anonymity. I’ve talked to plenty of people who enjoy like flying under the radar. We’re not planning to rob banks, but being incognito feels good sometimes.
• You can’t argue with success: I haven’t had a cold or the flu since March 2020.
Let’s not go crazy: As of May 10, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that fully vaccinated people still wear masks indoors in public. And since we’re being honest, I can’t imagine going to an indoor concert, movie, or bar mask-free--or being packed shoulder-to-shoulder in a crowd.
Back to Fauci: Asked if he agreed that it’s time to start relaxing mask wearing indoors, he told ABC News, “We do need to start being more liberal as we get more people vaccinated.”
He said he hopes America will be “close to normal” by Mother's Day 2022. (He also noted that the official U.S. death count of 581,000 is low. A University of Washington study released on May 7 estimated deaths at more than 900,000.)
For now, let’s hang onto our masks. But I can’t wait to read lips again.
Julie R. Smith, who has masks in every color except clear, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.