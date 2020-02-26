LETTER: Why drive in the right lane?

To the Editor:
A recent letter writer is concerned about why lawmakers are interested in passing a law for driving in the left lane on the interstate, even if you are driving the speed limit.
There are already signs asking for slower traffic to keep right as well as instructions in the drivers handbook asking you to use the left lane for passing.
I think the purpose of this law would be to stop folks from bottling up traffic in both lanes of the interstate when there is plenty of open road ahead for us to spread out.
There is a logical reason for this. To see for yourself you should tune it to a NASCAR race to see what happens when a tire goes down, a driver makes a serious driving error or when another split second decision is required.
The 15-car pileups that you frequently hear about on the news are caused by just that. Oh sure speed is involved but following too close, driving next to other cars and frustration are the recipe for an accident waiting to happen.
It’s better to move over and let them go rather than try to contain them. Speed is always a factor in accidents but the actual cause is inattention.
Let our State Troopers handle the speeders. The rest of us need to be more attentive, considerate and courteous.
Randall Kemmerlin
Hanahan