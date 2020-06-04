LETTER: Who are the real thugs?

To the Editor:
My hands tremble as I read this. This morning my husband told me that a 29 year old peaceful protester had been shot with rubber bullets, fell backward on the cement, and now has brain damage. We saw a group of peaceful protesters outside the White House tazed, sprayed with tear gas, and beat up, just so President Trump could take a photo op.
A 2-year-old had a gun pointed at him by police.
Many journalists have been wounded by police, even as they politely identify themselves. One lost an eye, another had a severe eye injury. Why isn't this front page news?
The looters are a small group (some have been identified as right wing supremacy groups, some claim they are Antifa members (no evidence for this one, the Confederate flag identifies the the white terrorists).
It is a war on citizens by Thugs.
This whole thing started with police brutality: the murder of an innocent, unarmed, handcuffed man. Yet, the police brutality escalates.
Now the police/national guard, military are not identifying themselves: this is the way of the KKK: hiding who they are to carry out crimes against fellow citizens. This is not a political issue, unless we consider following the constitution and laws of The United States to be one.
We are losing our democracy and our decency. Yet most citizens, other than the protesters are silent. These are dangerous times.
Elaine Tanay
Summerville