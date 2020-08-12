LETTER: We should focus on solutions to poverty

Day after day racism and poverty is presented in this newspaper without possible solutions. Maybe some solutions could be presented by people taking responsibility for their own actions, health, respect for others and our country and a priority on education.
Maybe if kids stopped having kids until they have a job or a two-person household to help raise them. You can't parent if you are working two jobs. Children need oversight on homework, learning right from wrong, and nurturing to become the best they can be.
People need to eat right and exercise so they can keep obesity in check. Obesity alone creates many health issues that need medicines and healthcare expenses.
Education has to be a priority so making every school a great school with properly trained teachers and necessary aides to help students where needed. Reading, writing, arithmetic, economics, history, and vocational classes should be standard. Less administration salaries and more money put into equipment needs for students. Also accountability for teachers and what is really taught in classrooms. Education equals job opportunity.
These three things could go along way to reducing poverty.
Carol Howard
Summerville