LETTER: We must enforce COVID-19 precautions

To the Editor:
I agree with a Post and Courier editorial regarding the petri dish that nursing homes have become.
I am astounded at the hypocrisy of Gov. Henry McMaster enforcing the "no visitors" rule for the elderly, but feigning he is "unable to enforce" mask use for the young and able (those of us lucky enough to live outside the confines of a convalescent home).
What makes this elusive skill of enforcement so easy to impose upon the frail and so difficult to mandate for the rest of us? Some would call this ageism, some would call it exploitation of the vulnerable, others would call it plain stupid.
Or maybe he thinks we are stupid.
Some call it a burden to wear a mask, yet have no qualms about imposing the burden of dying alone upon the frail and their families.
All the preventative protections for that could be provided to make it unnecessary to "shut down" nursing homes (as the editorial lists:better testing, screening, etc) are being denied to them.
Gov. McMaster is showing himself to be indifferent to the suffering of those he is sworn to protect from. My mother is 92 and my greatest fear is that she will die alone, and I will not be allowed to be there to comfort her, and say goodbye.
Those who feel it is too great a sacrifice to wear a cotton protective mask during a pandemic because it takes away their "freedom" to be reckless, are cruel and selfish, plain and simple.
Elaine Tanay
Summerville