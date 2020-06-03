LETTER: We must be in pursuit of justice

To the Editor:
We have been shocked, pained, and traumatized while viewing the video of George Floyd being tortured by members of the Minneapolis PD while in custody.
This represents another 21st century lynching of an unarmed African-American man, and as a result of technology we were able to see the events unfold.
Within the same week, we were once more in awe while watching on live television, Omar Jiminez, an African American CNN reporter, while on air arrested.
Even as Mr. Jiminez showed his press credentials, he was placed in cuffs and provided no explanation for the arrest.
The words of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. resonate, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
These events continue to speak to the dichotomy of justice in this nation.
Mr. Floyd, while in custody, made a request to access his God given right, the right to breathe. Mr. Floyd, who is alleged to have presented a counterfeit bill, is denied breath.
In comparison Dylann Roof, following his slaughtering of nine African-American parishioners in a Bible Study, when apprehended was offered a burger.
Where do we go from here? We do know that the answer is not found in the violent protests that have erupted.
The answer is not in leaders spurring divisive rhetoric, lacking empathy, and incapable of working respectfully with others.
What we can do in this moment is to ensure an unprecedented turn-out for Election 2020. We continue to believe that hate can and will not win.
Rev. Dr. Brenda A. Nelson
Ladson