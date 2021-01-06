LETTER: We feel betrayed by Nancy Mace

To the Editor:
How disappointed I was to read of Nancy Mace's silence concerning her support of President Trump.
I would like to remind Nancy that he was not silent in convincing us to vote for her.
Also another heads up in her lame-duck excuse, Congress didn't carry you on to victory, we the Trump base/voters did that.
I, for one, feel betrayed by you Nancy Mace. To avoid Rhino status, I strongly urge you to speak out, as all future elections will be effected. Please don't let us down Nancy.
Sue George
Summerville