LETTER: Voting straight GOP the best option

Editor's Note: This letter arrived too late be printed in the paper, however we are making it available to our online readers, now.
To the Editor:
I am writing to give the undecided voters several reasons to vote a straight GOP ticket.
I realize Trump is not a smooth tweeter having only four years on the job training. But we appreciate his brave efforts and ask that you do not cancel his positive work of saving babies and keeping marriages sacred.
You cannot support abortion and call yourself a Christian.
Jerusalem is near and dear to the Trump family, as is to All Mighty God.
Making her Israel's capitol was the bravest act any past president has ever done.
The Left, and including Pope Frances is not on our side or America's side.
You know what to do: Vote straight GOP.
And on a school board local issue remember not to vote for a left-sided DD2.
School Board member, as they are in Nancy's pocket as well.
To be safe just vote for Evan Guthrie if you just vote for Evan, this will strengthen your vote for him.
You cannot have a fair tax system when you have conflict-of-interest folks setting our school tax rates.
I personally know one school board member that would love nothing greater than raising our taxes to secure his educational retirement account.
These candidates have a party preference; it is time all local council people and school board members state their party choice so we will know when that $12,000 per student amount jumps to $ 20,000 per student. (I am told we now spend $12,000 per student.)
Private/Christian schools are way more effective, cheaper and safer, COVID-19 has highlighted the needs of our children even greater.
Knowing the dumbing down of America on a world-wide stage started way before this China virus and Common Core, makes it hard to justify $12,000 per student.
How can you not see the bigger picture when our own children cannot read our cursive writings? But that's a subject for another day. Now it's time to focus on voting this Tuesday.
We can re-do what we did in 2015. Now more than ever we can Make America Great Again — oh yes we can.
Sue George
Summerville