LETTER: Trees saved when SCDOT listened to residents

To the Editor:
As the voice of business, the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is committed to listening to our members and our community. We applaud the South Carolina Department of Transportation for taking the initiative to listen to their constituents’ concerns about the Highway 61 improvement project.
Dedicated to improving road safety, SCDOT first proposed plans for Highway 61 that would have resulted in cutting down many beautiful and historic live oak trees. Understandably so, this upset many members of our community.
Last year, SCDOT held a public meeting and invited feedback from the community, and after hundreds of comments, they changed their plans so that portions of Highway 61 would be made safer and smoother to ride on while preserving the trees and scenery of the area.
This road project is moving to construction soon. We applaud SCDOT and its leadership, including Commissioner Robby Robbins, for their hard work to find a solution that recognizes our commitment to the historic beauty of this place. Our mission is always to preserve small town charm while inspiring world class business.
Carrie Bovender
Summerville
Carrie Bovender is the 2020 Board Chair of the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce and owner/president of Grand Forest Inc.