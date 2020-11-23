LETTER: Thank the 'Mayflower Compact' signers on Thanksgiving

To the Editor:
Thanks for allowing me to remind the readers of our 400th Nov. 11, 1620 first Thanksgiving.
Brought to us by the Pilgrims and our beloved native Americans and William Bradford.
This COVID-19 has given me extra time to enjoy old classics on TV, which in turn sent me to research that great "Mayflower Compact'' by the leader of the voyage William Bradford.
He stated "In the name of God amen. We whose names are underwritten, the Loyal Subjects of our DREAD Sovereign Lord Kind James, by the Grace of God of Great Britain, France, Ireland, King, defender of the Faith, etc.; Having undertaken, for the Glory of God, and advancement of the Christian Faith, and the honor of our King and Country, a voyage to plant the first colony in the Northern parts of Virginia due by these presents, solemnly and mutually, in the presents of God, and one another; covenant and combine ourselves together into a civil body politic; for our better ordering, and preservation and furtherance of the ends aforesaid; and by virtue hereof to enact, constitute, and frame, such just and equal laws, ordinances, acts, constitutions, and offices, from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the colony; unto which we promise all due submission and obedience."
According to the TV version, the men had great hesitation about signing this agreement. I agree, but they didn't have time to argue as they had tree's to cut and warm houses to build this cold November day.
Go look it up yourself this Thanksgiving after dinner trivia, and see if your family sir name made the list of the 41 signers of "The Mayflower Compact."
Then say a family prayer for continuing feasts to come. God is able and more than enough.
Happy Thanksgiving and congrats to us for keeping our Republic going these 400 years.
Sue George
Summerville