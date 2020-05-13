LETTER: Support reelection of L.C. Knight

Please join me in supporting the reelection of L.C. Knight for Sheriff. I have known Sheriff Knight on a personal and professional basis for almost 30 years. He is a consummate law enforcement professional who has built an exceptional team of law enforcement specialists in the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office providing an extraordinary level of service to the citizens of Dorchester County.
Sheriff Knight’s efforts to improve the efficiency and quality of law enforcement services to the citizens of Dorchester County have been exemplary. During my 12 years as Chief of Police for the Town of Summerville, I never worked with a more can-do sheriff. The level of cooperation between the Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office was a model for law enforcement agencies to follow.
As a former Rotarian, I can truly say Sheriff Knight epitomizes the Rotary motto of “service above self.” Through his leadership, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office earned South Carolina State Accreditation (SCLEA) as a law enforcement agency. This is a noteworthy, although not mandatory, achievement and reflects the professional level of the department. SCLEA certification is authentication the department has implemented and practices nationally recognized “best practices” as a law enforcement agency.
Therefore, I respectfully request you join me in supporting Sheriff L.C. Knight in his reelection as Sheriff of Dorchester County.
Bruce E. Owens
Chief of Police – Ret.
Summerville Police Department