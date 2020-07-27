LETTER: Speeding on dangerous road not worth the risk

Highway 61, the Ashley River Road, from Summerville’s Bacon’s Bridge Road to West Ashley’s Bee’s Ferry Road, has long been a traffic nightmare.
Narrow lanes and narrower shoulders, hills, curves, and increasingly heavier traffic, including large trucks and ‘unknowing’ tourists, challenge even the better driver.
Then, there are those who feel that the posted speed limit signs are only a ‘suggestion,’ and insist on racing to wherever they’re going.
Just last Thanksgiving, in broad daylight, one driver crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, head on, killing both drivers, and a dog in one vehicle. (A horrible occurrence on a day dedicated to peace and pleasure.)
In an effort to improve the situation, SC DOT has taken some efforts to make the road safer:
Lowering the speed limit from 55 MPH to 45 MPH, from Middleton Place to Drayton Hall, and even lowering a curve near the County Line to 40 MPH.
However, the speeders persist.
Since the new speed limits, on any given day, I have been passed by several vehicles, pick-ups, SUVs, and even service vehicles, in both directions; many on a stretch of roadway with a solid yellow line – sometimes double lines.
Drivers need to pay attention to the new speed limits to make this road even safer.
The time saved by driving above the limit for the seven miles is only two minutes. You can’t even stop and get a Double Latte or Big Slurpee in that time.
Frank A. Freeman
Summerville