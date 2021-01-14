LETTER: South Carolina fails at vaccine distribution

To the Editor:
In data published this morning, South Carolina is one of the three worst states (GA, AL, SC) to vaccinate its population, with an incredible 501-1000 COVID vaccinations per 100,000 people.
Nationwide vaccinations are for those 65 and older, but South Carolina is limiting vaccinations to 70 and older. And those people have to wait until March for a scheduled appointment.
Just think - Jim Hodges was fired by the people of South Carolina largely for screwing up the evacuation of the coast. It pales by comparison to Governor McMaster's vaccination program failure.
Randy Guy
Summerville