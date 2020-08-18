LETTER: Shooting location misidentified

To the Editor:
The recent killing of a little 5-year-old girl leaves us in sorrow regarding the agony her family and neighbors must be enduring.
I know of one little 10-year-old girl who lives nearby and crawls in bed with her parents to sleep now. She heard the shots and is afraid because this killing occurred at bedtime.
The killer(s) have not been arrested. Our neighborhood is on edge.
According to the local news media, the shooting was originally reported as taking place in the Evergreen Estates. This is erroneous information because the killing occurred in the 100 block of Langley Drive in the Millbrook Development. Big difference.
Perhaps the misunderstanding is due to a lack of signage at the Millbrook Development entrance. Locals have said that it was destroyed by arson sometime in the past. So nowadays the general public assumes that Millbrook is a part of Evergreen Estates.
Regardless of the reason, it is an ongoing problem that needs to be rectified by the town of Summerville. These adverse activities can cause fluctuations in our property valuations. This is a reasonable concern for all committed taxpayers.
The obvious solution is for Summerville officials to properly identify these two locations as was originally intended.
Property records from the county should be consulted, and a course of action taken to generate proper identification of Millbrook and Evergreen by responsible administrators.
It is imperative that residents are recognized for living in a precise address and development. That is why we pay taxes to Summerville.
Nadine Martin
Summerville