LETTER: Remember the Rollercoaster Bridge?

To the Editor:
A childhood story about four close friends at a time, unlike today, when parents didn’t make a habit of asking what their children wanted to do that day. Wherever a parent decided to go was where the children went! No doubt having something to do with previous “left behind adventures”. One of our Moms had a friend who lived on the other side of the ‘Cooper River’ which meant using the “Old Cooper River Bridges”. Crossing over was an adventure but the return bridge from Mt. Pleasant was so narrow I always suspected the builders designed it to accommodate single lane traffic but in the end the line painters figured it ought to have two! Despite its aerodynamic design, in high winds that bridge did some swaying! Whether it was supposed to was anyone’s guess. While the Mom’s were visiting, they lost track of time and a storm moved in with dark clouds, and high winds. As we climbed into her “V.W. BUG” (you heard correctly.) it was really whipping up outside. Well, they didn’t close roads or bridges in those days. You took responsibility for yourself! The closer we got to the top the harder it was for her to wrestle that small Bug against the gale. While struggling with the steering wheel she yelled “Get on the floor!” Even we understood the lower our weight was to the road the better chance we had of not rolling right off the side of that bridge! These days I sure am happy every time I cross the Auther Ravenel Bridge!
Kevin Weathers
Summerville