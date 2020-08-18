LETTER: Photo of shoppers shows no face coverings

To the Editor:
It’s unfortunate that a recent news story used a photo of patrons at Guerin’s Pharmacy without face coverings.
Since the photo is not dated there is no way to know if it was taken before Summerville instituted a face covering mandate.
I am more concerned about the backlash the store owners, the cashier (whom I know) and the patrons will receive via Social Media for not following Town or CDC guidelines during this current pandemic.
Next time maybe whoever proofs these stories covering Wuhan Flu can be more careful in the photos they select.
Ethan Allison
Summerville