LETTER: Pandemic panic destroying American lives

To the Editor:
In February, a scientist in Great Britain predicted that 2.2 million people in the USA would die of the China virus. Then in March, the same scientist said, "Oops! I made a little mistake; that should only be 220,000.” (That disappeared from the news in two days.)
In late June a study by scientists at UCLA and Stanford University reported that if you are aged 50 to 64, you have a one in 19.1 million chance of dying of the virus. (This wasn’t almost never reported in the US but was in news reports all over the world.)
The population of the USA is 329,239,523. According to daily news, 200,000 people have died of the China virus. Do the math: only .000607 per cent of people in the USA have died of the virus. If, as the news now says, 94 percent of those people had pre-existing conditions, then the percent is infinitesimal.
Was this worth destroying millions of lives?
Linda Ensor
Summerville