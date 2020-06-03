LETTER: Make an effort to thank your servers

To the Editor:
It has always been a good feeling to know that Charleston is on the friendliest, best place, most welcoming place in the country.
Unfortunately if visitors had been here recently and dining in one of the fine establishments in town they may not have picked up on those positive traits. This wouldn't be coming from the servers and owners, but from the patrons.
With this pandemic we have been unable to enjoy dining out, making do with our own creative cooking, or carryout. You would think people would beyond thrilled to be able to dine out in one of our favorite places. I am thankful for the care the owners and employees are doing for me and my family, by disinfecting the area we will be using to enjoy our meal out, looking out for everyone's health..
When I have gone to the grocery store I have not always been able to get all the ingredients to make a single meal, let alone having to be a restaurant chef trying to have all the ingredients to make several different meals.
Another thing, good waiters and waitresses are not easy to come by. This isn't a new problem but an ongoing problem. I feel many of the people that found themselves out of a job serving found work somewhere else to keep earning in order to pay their bills. Please give this some thought when tipping your server. If you are able to give more than 20% while these people are trying to get back on their feet bless you.
Time to brush off your good manners and be thankful that the establishment you choose to go to has been able to reopen. Give them time, give them thanks, be courteous. We are after all Charlestonians and that really means something.
Susan Nosotti
Summerville