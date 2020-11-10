LETTER: Mace election makes history in South Carolina

To the Editor:
I want to congratulate 42-year-old South Carolina state Representative Nancy Mace for winning the election as a U.S. Representative from the First District of South Carolina against Joe Cunningham in the 2020 election.
Mace captured almost 51 percent of the vote against Cunningham, making her the second elected US Congresswoman ever for South Carolina, after Spartanburg resident former Democratic US Congresswoman Liz Patterson.
Mace will go down as a history maker in South Carolina politics, and will be an influential woman in time. We didn't know Mace could cook up an upset against Democratic challenger Cunningham, but she pulled it off and won.
We need to appreciate this historic win in South Carolina Lowcountry politics that elected a woman as U.S. representative from South Carolina's First Congressional District.
I also think it's phenomenal that she is the first woman to graduate from The Citadel in 1999. I am glad she opposed the Affordable Care Act, and was a staunch supporter of the election campaign of Donald Trump.
Mace will be a strong and powerful woman in South Carolina history and politics.
Steven Hawkins
Greenville