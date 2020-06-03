LETTER: Leaders inspired to make wise decisions

To the Editor:
I was happy to read "Summerville kept ahead of the curve."
We can thank many people for that, but three I would like to mention are mayor Ricky Waring, Gov. Henry McMaster and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney!
The mayor kept his head on straight and used Godly wisdom in not over extending his powers like some mayors have, Bravo, Ricky!
Gov. McMaster touched my heart when he twice stated, "he encouraged, but did NOT ORDER in-person church services to stop, saying he could not violate people's FIRST AMENDMENT religious rights!
What an awesome man of God not to coward in such a difficult time in history never seen before.
He respected us and we took his voluntary suggestions to heart using our own common sense of social distancing, washing our hands, not touching our faces, telling my own brother, NO, when he asked for a in-home visit!
I never in my lifetime would ever have thought I would be put in a position to tell anyone that, much less my bro.!
Gov. McMaster gave us the confidence in that we truly were in this together.
Coach Swinney pushed back on ''myths'' about Christianity's role in Clemson football. He publicly stated how important for him to be ''BOLD'' with the connections he has with his players and their families.
He also stated ''So many people today, they are afraid of criticism. They are afraid of not being politically correct, or whatever it may be . There's a lot of hostility towards Christianity today," Swinney said. " I always tell people, the hope of the world, it's not in politics, it's not in a new president, it's not in a STIMULUS package. It's not in anything."
The HOPE of the world is JESUS! May we all come out of lock-down mode as strong and as bold as these three Christian men are.
Yes ...then it truly will be a great day in South Carolina. Thank you gentlemen and THANKS BE TO GOD!
Sue George
Summerville