LETTER: Keep right except to pass

To the Editor:
I am confused by the writer who was taking exception to pending legislation concerning driving in the left lane.
I am 76 and have been driving since almost from the time I could sit behind the wheel. Things were easier back then.
I got my license in South Carolina at the age of 14 and even then, the drivers handbook made it very clear, "you drive in the right lane, and you pass in the left lane."
What is so hard for her and many other drivers in South Carolina to understand about this? I know it is the law in South Carolina, and I am sure in all of the other 49 states, that slower traffic should keep to the right lane and allow faster traffic to pass them in the left lane.
If everyone would just follow this practice I am sure that traffic would move along both faster and safer without having to slam on the brakes behind a car just driving along in the left lane regardless as to whether they are going the speed limit or not.
Driving the speed limit does not give you any privilege to not follow the rules of the road or the law. What the legislation is going to do is to give law enforcement an incentive to make people obey the law and drive in the right lane, rather than impeding the flow of traffic by blocking up the passing (left) lane no matter what.
Robert Weitzel
Summerville