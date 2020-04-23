LETTER: It's nice to see kind words

To the Editor:
Wow, what a wonderful surprise for the Dorchester Seniors, Inc. staff and volunteers to come to work Thursday and see a banner hung out front saying “Heroes Work and Volunteer Here, Thank You.” I just want to say thank you to the anonymous supporter or supporters; it truly brightened everyone’s day.
Yes, I can proudly say DSI has continued to fulfill our mission of services to the senior population of Dorchester County during these difficult times. DSI has been delivering over 2700 meals each week. We continue to deliver meals Mon-Fri with 2 extra meals on Friday. We feel it is important to be able to have contact with seniors daily to make sure everyone is doing ok. We also have been able to provides home basic necessities to seniors in need. DSI is very safety conscious with staff wearing masks and gloves when out delivering meals. Also, all DSI staff have the Servsafe foodhandling certification as food safety is also very important when delivering food to a vulnerable population.
We are always looking for more volunteers to ride with a staff driver to assist delivering the meals. Please call 843 871-5053 and ask for the volunteer coordinator.
I would like to thank all the community support and the DSI Board of Directors. If you would like more information about Dorchester Seniors Inc. please check out our website, www.dorchesterseniors.com. We will open the senior centers back up to the public as soon as it is safe for the center members and staff. I am looking forward to seeing everyone again, I do miss the people and activities in the centers.
Jean Ott
Summerville
Jean K. Ott is the executive director of Dorchester Seniors Inc.