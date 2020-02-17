LETTER: Health Insurance Tax no longer a threat to small businesses

To the Editor: My family has run a small business in the Charleston area for five decades. We employ over 100 South Carolinians at our 12 locations, provide health care benefits and pride ourselves in doing so. Before Obamacare, we paid $289 per-individual for health care. Since the law was enacted, our coverage costs have increased to $729 per-person and over $1800 for family coverage per month. We want to continue providing this critical benefit, however, the costs get more difficult to keep up with by the year.
During a roundtable discussion with Representative Joe Cunningham last December, several small business owners, including myself, expressed concerns about the Health Insurance Tax (HIT). We agreed this added tax would be a backbreaking burden for the small business community. It would’ve increased our healthcare costs further, harming our bottom line, job growth, and investment.
Fortunately, Representative Cunningham heard our concerns and supported the full repeal of this added tax. With the HIT no longer a threat, small business owners throughout the state can breathe a little easier. We can continue to invest in employees, offering healthcare benefits and strong wages, and keep growing our business. This repeal is a relief for my family, and the many we employ. We cannot stop here. We need real solutions in healthcare with expanded competition. Before Obamacare, we had seven or eight companies competing for our business. Now there is only one or two providers left and thus the price increases due to lack of competition.
Rick Towne
Summerville