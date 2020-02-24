LETTER: Google a great community partner

To the Editor:
Often times, folks who are making the biggest impact are the ones who go unrecognized. In Berkeley County, we have a great corporate partner in our own backyard. I would like to take the opportunity to highlight Google, a fantastic corporate citizen. The Google Data Center employs 400-plus residents and has quietly benefitted our community since building their facility in 2007.
My first experience with Google’s community outreach was with CS First, their first ever Computer Science pilot program at Berkeley Middle School. I helped teach after school classes that focused on building strong foundations in computer science. This program also encouraged girls and minorities to explore programming, learn how to code, and imagine themselves in the computer science field one day. Given my own computer science background, it was a mission near to heart.
In 2016, Google partnered with Berkeley County Schools to provide the first Rolling Study Hall program in South Carolina - an initiative to provide internet access, devices, and tutors for students with long commutes on the district’s school buses. I was able to experience this program firsthand and see the impact it makes on students.
Google’s mission to a build a culture of innovation in the Lowcountry is making a difference. Through education and their work empowering small businesses with online tools and support, Google has driven over $3 billion in economic activity for South Carolina businesses. I hope they continue to play such a positive role in our community.
Sylleste Davis
Moncks Corner