LETTER: Fake president claims fake news

To the Editor:
Of course our "fake" president would call the New York Time report about Trump's tax returns "fake news". What would one expect from the chronic liar in the White House? I prefer to rely on the Times.for the truth.
Just like Trump called COVID 19 a "hoax" when he learned of it's danger in early February. He later gave the lame excuse that he wanted to avoid a panic among the American population. What he really was afraid of was crash in the stock market affecting his so-called wealth. Had he taken the steps he was forced to take six weeks earlier many thousands of lives would surely have been saved. And when he finally took those steps he tried to blame the Obama administration for the lack of masks and ventilators even though he had been president for three years at that point. Just like him to try to shift the blame to someone else.
"
And you can bet that no matter what the election results are, if he loses the popular vote he will call the election "rigged". In addition to all this, there is the hypocracy of forcing a vote on a new Supreme Court judge only days before the next election, when in 2016 Mitch McConnel refused put forward President Obama's nominee months before the 2016 election. It's time not only to "Dump Trump" but also to 'Ditch Mitch". Trump has been one thr worst president in country's history.
