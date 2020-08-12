LETTER: Exposed motorcycle enthusiasts coming your way

To the Editor:
Whereas the original big bang of theoretical physics resulted in what is the entire known universe, I am referring to a much smaller and more localized event. Still, its effects may ripple throughout America like the shock waves from a megaton atomic bomb detonation.
This chain reaction will have begun on August 7th at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. The rally typically runs for ten days and nights with lots of partying and motorcycle events. While most of the scheduled events are out of doors, Sturgis has plenty of indoor establishments for eating, drinking, and plain ole good times. And like Myrtle Beach, SC, there probably will be some indoor events for motorcycles too. With no masks required and social distancing out the window, two of the three CDC recommended safeguards will have been ignored. Near optimal conditions for transmitting contagious disease will likely result.
Then with the rally having ended, tens of thousands of happy motorcycle enthusiasts will mount up and disperse to all points of the compass. Along the way they will pass through towns and cities in nearly every state of the union, joyfully retelling stories of the Sturgis Rally, 2020. A good time was had by all.
When two full weeks have passed since the rally started, a new round of memories will be associated with Sturgis. That is when we begin to see what impact this hedonistic mass gathering has on the country’s covid-19 statistics.
I do take some small comfort in that this year’s rally had only 250,000 participants and not the 800,000 anticipated before the pandemic began.
Carey R Brier
Summerville