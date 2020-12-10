LETTER: DD2's draconian policy: parental ban from athletic events

A select group of ADs and District leaders in DD2 made a decision to ban fans and parents from attending sporting events immediately after the conclusion of the football and volleyball season - a bizarre decision to say the least that may prevent parents from attending 12 of the 18 game regular season games.
If a player sustains a serious injury during a game, the parent will not be present to deal with the situation directly due to this policy.
Parents were given extremely short notice and limited access or time to present their views, and efforts over the past two weeks to reverse the decision have fallen on deaf ears.
DD2 stands alone. Adjacent districts that DD2 teams compete against allow fan and parent attendees - making their decisions on almost identical county and school incident rates.
This policy is inconsistent with SCHSL guidelines, DHEC guidelines (https://scdhec.gov/covid19/safety-tips-athletic-activities-sports-covid-19) and school policies that allow hundreds of students in buildings and strictly controlled access for parents.
Based on my inquiries to date no medical professional was in the room when the decision was made, and no one from DHEC, the board, or anyone with science or math credentials to conduct a statistical risk analysis were consulted to make this decision.
The individuals who made the decision lack the qualifications to interpret this scientific and statistical data and chose not to consult with individuals carrying those credentials. Instead this decision was made solely on a slight uptick in cases without looking at the underlying data and comparisons across schools and districts, or comparing the relative risk of basketball and wrestling versus football and volleyball - sports with significantly more participants and higher risks. This leaves us to question the true motivation behind this decision.
The players do not wear masks during the games and are exposed to potential player-to-player viral transmission throughout the course of the games. There is already a mechanism to transfer the virus from opposing team parent-to-player, player-to-player and player-to-parent (DD2). Thus, there is virtually no net additional risk to families attending these events while wearing PPE and socially distancing from others in the gym. Are the leaders in DD2 smarter than other districts, or more qualified to analyze scientific and statistical data? I think not. It leaves us to wonder do we live in Summerville, SC or San Francisco, CA?
Harold Albo
Summerville