LETTER: COVID-19 has created a new currency in toilet tissue

To the Editor:
My friends and I have been befuddled by the run on toilet paper. I think that I may have stumbled on the answer, it is a new currency.
I was once again left on the sidelines while the wise ones have bought out the available supply which has created a shortage. The value will go up based on supply and demand. It will be called something like Charmincash or CottonelleCash.
The better the property, the more it will be worth. Single ply basic will be at the low end followed by double ply basic, then soft single and soft double, and finally ultra strong single and double ply.
Also consider that single rolls will be less valuable than double rolls and double rolls will be worth less than jumbo or ultra size.
Just think, you would be able to throw a couple of ultra double rolls into a reusable grocery bag and head off the your local auto dealer and dicker for a new car or to the grocery when you need food.
Just take out a roll and count out how many sheets you need for your purchase. When you must use some in the morning, remember what your parents said when they chided you for flushing money down the drain.
All jokes aside, use common sense and stay healthy everyone.
Bob Mills
Summerville