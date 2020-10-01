LETTER: County not maintaining its ditches

To the Editor:
I own a home near Summerville High school on Froman Drive.
Froman Drive floods repeatedly because the drainage ditches are NOT maintained by the county. A friend says other areas of the county are having similar problems.
Froman Drive near the high school became impassable as the ditches overflowed onto the roads last Thursday and Friday.
The culvert pipes are plugged and do not flow, bushes and trash plug up the ditches and culvert pipes so no water can flow as it is supposed to do.
There is property damage each time this happens. It has happened twice since I’ve owned the property for three months.
A friend says this lack of maintenance has been pointed out to the county repeatedly. I have some pictures of this last flooding episode.
Greg Branch
Summerville