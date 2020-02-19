LETTER: Change politicians by becoming a politician

To the Editor:
It is possible, Zachary Kronsberg.
I read your recent letter to the editor, wherein you ask for readers to help you find a solution to change the partisan behavior of our current branches of government.
Well, Zachary, I think I can help.
You said you were a 19-year-old poly-sci major who has been "politically aware for as long as I can remember." You indicated a desire to serve our nation in its government, but had become disillusioned with government because of what you see as partisan arguing and degradation of check and balances.
The only way to change this is to have knowledgeable, intelligent, dedicated professionals in office. I think you certainly will have these attributes when time comes.
Now, my advice: Don't give up your goals. Don't become disillusioned over day-to-day comings and goings of our government, but rather study the issues and evaluate how you would tackle whatever the issue might be.
Stay interested in politics, stay your course. Get a law degree. Now, you're ready to become a politician capable of bring about those changes for which you have a predisposition.
Don't fear the future of our government. You may be part of our future government. Best wishes.
Gary Williams
Summerville