LETTER: Caucuses are no way to make a decision

To the Editor:
Caucuses are completely bogus because a caucus is just a big focus group. And focus groups are meaningless because they usually reflect the opinion of one person.
I have videotaped many focus groups and I can tell you that almost always, eight out of 10 people are sheep, and two people are leaders with different opinions.
They will battle it out and one will emerge the winner of the group opinion.
Most people are very poorly informed or simply don't care and they are glad to follow a leader.
The only way to find out what someone really thinks (if they think at all) is to ask their opinion in confidence, without any outside influence.
Les Stringer
Saint George