LETTER: Candidates are making empty promises

To the Editor:
Watching the TV ads from Tom Steyer, he says he will put more people to work. The ad says he has put a little over 19,000 to work. In January alone more than 200,000 were hired.
He says he will grow the economy and lower unemployment for all ethnicities.
According to the figures released by the Federal agencies the unemployment rates are at a record low for all ethnicities. Can someone explain how he is going to do any better than this?
He has nothing to offer but a bunch of empty promises to the voters.
I have been thru 13 presidential elections and every one has the same promises, which are lower taxes, take care of Social Security, improve the economy, support law enforcement and the military.
The only elected president that has kept those promises is the current president and all these that are running against him can only speak lies that they can do better.
Why is it so hard for these want-to-be’s to tell the truth and honor their promises. Only lies to get elected then rape the voters. Only in America.
Perry Jones
Summerville