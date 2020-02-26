LETTER: Bernie Sanders racist-sounding comments, really?

To the Editor:
You know there are black Americans who are offended by Bernie saying he will help Black people make businesses for marijuana sales once he makes it legal.
Really, Bernie, there are people of all walks of life in different races. Black Americans are doctors, lawyers and such not just black people who sell drugs.
I too would be offended by that statement. The first open-heart surgery was performed by a black American. To me this sounds insulting and I'm a white person.
Daniel Roberson
Summerville