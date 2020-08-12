LETTER: American flag represents freedom to act

The flag
As an immigrant, the flag of the United States means many things to me.
It was on the tail rudder of an Air Force C-141 medical evacuation flight that diverted to Cape Town, South Africa, to transfer a retired officer back to his home in Colorado.
A huge Stars and Stripes fluttered from the stern of the Blakely, a frigate and my reserve ship, in a foreign port proclaiming, “The USA is here.”
At the Olympics, American athletes on the victory podium show their emotions as the national anthem is played and the flag is hoisted to honor them and our country.
So when participants and spectators kneel, for whatever reason, when the flag is flown, I hope they will look at it carefully and say thank you for what the flag has stood for in the past to allow them to act today.
Dr. Walter D. Leventhal
Summerville