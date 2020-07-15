Expanding Medicaid would help ensure health equity for African-Americans

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be one of the worst and unprecedented public health crises our world has ever faced. As a healthcare provider, I was surprised that our nation was so vulnerable.
Yet, the virus’ disproportionate impact on African-Americans was a peril waiting to happen.
Today’s pandemic simply amplified what many of us physicians, who primarily serve marginalized communities, already know to be true. There are significant health inequities affecting people of color as a result of a lack of affordable and accessible healthcare.
A well-respected and cited document amongst medical professionals, the Institute of Medicine’s Crossing the Quality Chasm: A New Health System of the 21st century, proudly proclaims that “care does not vary in quality because of personal characteristics such as gender, ethnicity, geographic location, and socioeconomic status.” It’s a dignified virtue, on which medical professionals like myself have built our practices, yet fails to be the case in South Carolina.
In his short life of organizing and preaching in the south, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. experienced the unequal treatment of African-Americans in the medical community firsthand. Moments before speaking at the Medical Committee for Human Rights in 1966, Dr. King stated, “of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”
Over 50 years later, these systematic inequities are still as apparent today. The very same states in which Dr. King marched and witnessed the health disparities affecting African-Americans are the same ones in which we continue to see the widest gap in healthcare coverage.
South Carolina is one of 14 states that has refused to expand Medicaid coverage. By refusing to expand, lawmakers have turned a blind eye to the proven policies that would address the health disparities that have haunted minorities for generations and would help close the gap in coverage in South Carolina.
Nationwide, African-Americans have the lowest life expectancy rate and highest death rate for most cancers compared to other racial and ethnic groups. Decades of systemic issues have led to high rates of diabetes, mental illness, infant mortality, adding to the disproportionate burden of disease present in communities of color.
The unfortunate truth is that racial and ethnic groups are far less likely to have optimal access to care because they are less likely to be insured. Other contributing factors like a lack of health literacy, economic issues, poverty and implicit bias play a significant role – with multiple studies showing that doctors routinely treat black people’s pain and suffering far less seriously than that of other patients.
Whichever way you look at it, the health disparities that African-Americans and other underserved populations continue to endure is deeply rooted in a lack of accessible and affordable care.
It’s a well-known fact amongst us in the medical community, cited frequently by the CDC and other public leaders through the years, but continually ignored by our state lawmakers.
Expanding eligibility for Medicaid would be a lifeline for countless South Carolinians by knocking down the barriers to care that have plagued communities of color for centuries. By choosing to extend Medicaid coverage to individuals earning less than $1,500 per month, we can provide nearly 150,000 South Carolinians access to affordable health care coverage and our state would see lower uninsured rates as a result.
Over the years, the medical profession has painstakingly looked at itself and recognized the significant role that implicit bias, institutional racism, poverty, and socioeconomic barriers play in determining health outcomes.
As the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic remind South Carolinians of the important role public health plays in our ability to live a healthy and full life, let us also be aware of the health inequities that have always existed. Our lawmakers have the power and obligation to protect these freedoms and ensure health equity for all South Carolinians by enacting strong public health laws.
The reality of the present day pandemic, and the unfortunate legacy of the long-existing health disparities in the African-American community, has ushered in a renewed opportunity for real change.
Where you live and the color of your skin shouldn’t determine if you live. In hindsight and as we look forward, the need to expand Medicaid has never been clearer.
Dr. Thaddeus Bell, M.D. is a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and Founder of Closing the Gap in Healthcare. He has dedicated his life to decreasing the health disparities that exist in South Carolina through his medical practice located in Charleston and health literacy work in the community.