COVID-19 could change Summerville's future road projects

Headline after headline has appeared week after week on the effects of the COVID-19 virus within America and beyond.
With all the woes and worries that accompany an epidemic and slumping economy, I am optimistic that something good will emerge from this mess. COVID-19 will come and go…hopefully sooner than later…but the precautions developed by this crisis on our activities will remain in the back of our minds and have long term effects.
It’s this long-term effect that got me thinking about traffic in Summerville and how COVID-19 may change the landscape in transportation.
One benefit of mandatory social distancing is that many Americans are finding that working from home can be just as productive as working from a cubical an hour away.
If corporate America emerges from this crisis with an increase in home offices, then we may see a decrease in commuter traffic which would decrease the need for new road projects. The congestion in our road network is mainly inadequate for only a few hours each day as residents go to work and return from work. This consistent bottleneck of roadways at rush hour could be decreased if American work habits transition more quickly into a home office economy.
Many of our habits that required cars are changing more rapidly due to the pandemic. One of those habits is in how we shop. eCommerce sales online accounted for 16 percent of total U.S. retail sales at the end of 2019; more than double what it was at the beginning of the decade, according to the NRF, U.S. Census Bureau, Digital Commerce 360. COVID-19 will only make this statistic increase more rapidly. More areas of the retail and food industry will adjust by adding delivery services which would help decrease consumer traffic. The sprawling malls and large box stores with their endless parking lots will be a thing of the past.
The change in our economy and attention to health after COVID-19 will hopefully spur a change in the mindset of our local transportation officials. The majority of responses to traffic problems currently is to build a new road or widen an existing road. Building more highways through our communities will more negatively impact the health of our citizens in the long run than COVID-19. It has been reported that patients with chronic respiratory disease and heart disease are more likely to experience serious complications from COVID-19. The smog that encapsulates many of our larger cities because of traffic density has exacerbated the effects of COVID-19. These illnesses are more pronounced in communities which are near highways, airports and refineries. The death toll from car accidents in the U.S. has hovered around 40,000 each year for the past five years. This horrifying statistic doesn’t generate the headlines that the COVID-19 does, but it shouldn’t be something that we become accustomed to. If we can ween America from their dependence on vehicles to accomplish every task, then the result will be cleaner air and reduced deaths in the next pandemic.
Now that COVID-19 has kept us closer to home, the idea that building a community that allows people to work, shop, learn and play where they live will no longer be a foreign idea to many. But to be able to do these things more enjoyably, you need infrastructure that enables people to move around on foot and bike. Shortly after the COVID-19 restrictions began, I noticed a large increase in foot and bike traffic along the Sawmill Branch Trail near my neighborhood. Many neighborhoods along this trail are discovering during this crisis what a blessing this amenity is to their community. Without access to gyms and parks, this is the only means for many to get fresh air and enjoy nature as they exercise. We need more biking and walking trails with wooded borders in more areas of Summerville. Every neighborhood should have direct access to such a trail. Unfortunately, if the DOT builds the Berlin G. Myers extension, then a large portion of this trail will become less accessible and the natural buffer along the trail will be destroyed.
Now that COVID-19 is here, it’s time to stop and think about the changes society has been forced to make, and if any of these changes can increase a better quality of life in the long term. Communities are being fractured by four lane highways at every turn, and the pollution they create will have far worse effects on our health than COVID-19. Finding ways to decrease the building of new roads and decrease the traffic on existing roads is a lifestyle change that will benefit Summerville and South Carolina in general for the long term.