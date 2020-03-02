Confederate soldiers should be honored as heros

To the Editor:
Unbreakable Spirit Statues of “heroes"?
You ask why we see no statues of Hitler or Himmler in Germany? The answer is very simple. They were criminals.
Confederate soldiers were NOT criminals. When South Carolina and other southern states called their sons to defend the states from invasion, they answered the call.
Most all were volunteers — 20,000 plus of South Carolina’s sons gave their lives to defend state and family from invasion.
Everyone of them was mourned and wept for by a mother. Some had wives, children, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The void they left was never to be filled. They died on battlefields far from home or in prisoner-of-war camps in the North.
Thousands are buried in unmarked graves. It took many years for the impoverished South to raise money to erect memorial monuments to her fallen sons.
So, to answer your second question, “Have I or we no shame?” The answer is “NO.”
Devotion to God, valor, courage, and self-sacrifice are words that come to mind when describing the Confederate soldier. Deo vindice.
Buford Boyd
Summerville