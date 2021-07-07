Birthday begs question: How did we get here?

Let’s all give a birthday shout-out to my brother, T-Bob!
That’s right—the man, the myth, the legend, the guy who sets the bro bar high, turns 62 today.
Neither of us are quite sure how this happened.
Only yesterday we were eight and six, and he was pushing me out of the silver maple tree that towered next to the cement pond. (Like the Beverly Hillbillies, we really did have a cement pond—but ours was dug for our ducks, with piped-in, ice-cold spring water. It could hold six large ducks or three smallish kids.)
T-Bob shoved me out of that tree more times than I can remember (we were both territorial), but on this particular day I so narrowly avoided cracking my skull on the cement that Dad—normally a gentle, nonjudgmental presence—yanked him from the tree by his ankle and whupped him all over the back yard with a pizza turner that, for some reason, we kept near the cement pond.
Happily, T-Bob and I resolved our boundary/territory differences years ago, and today he is, quite literally, my best friend. If you knew him, he’d be your best friend, too.
Growing up, he made friends like the rest of us breathe, without effort. He had pals from our hardscrabble dirt road and friends who lived in a mansion with an indoor pool and a talking mynah bird. He brought the dirt-road boys home for dinner and taught the rich kid how to shoot a Daisy air rifle. The mynah bird did not live to a ripe old age and that’s all I’ll say about that. (I don’t think they killed the bird, but they may have given it heart failure.)
You may wonder what I was doing while T-Bob was being cool. My shy self was hiding in the barn, talking to my horse. Smokey was a $100, green-broke mess that took years to train, but he was great therapy. After competing in dozens of horse shows, I became outgoing enough to help charter a Delta Zeta chapter in college. Go, DZs!
Back to my beloved brother (who was far too cool for a fraternity.) Since we’re just 17 months apart, we always attended to the same schools. He was a soccer star and played on the tennis team. Teachers liked him; girls wanted to date him; guys wanted to be his wingman.
My parents were shocked when smitten females started calling and—gasp!--coming by the house.
“No decent girl would be so… available!” Mom sputtered. (Sure enough, the woman he eventually married flatly refused to pursue him. She made him hustle, and he put a ring on it toot sweet.)
When I describe T-Bob as cool, I don’t mean that he’s suave, widely-traveled, well-informed and stylish, although he is all those things. I mean that he puts people at ease; he’s kind and smart and generous with his time and money. He doesn’t gossip. He doesn’t lie. He doesn’t drink, but he’s the funniest guy at every party. He always treats the janitor exactly like he treats the CEO.
Also, he’s just weird enough to be interesting: He prefers BBC news, sends us Russian candies for Christmas and, despite claiming to dislike pets, has two cats that literally fight for lap time. I guess they’re cool cats.
He also—drum roll, please--had twins at age 45, which still astounds him. But I’m happy to say, he’s an even better father than brother.
Happy birthday, bro!
Julie R. Smith