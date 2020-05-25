Beaches don't belong to local municipalities

To the Editor:
While, for now, you must trot along on Sullivan’s Island, at least the beaches are reopened.
Does that mean they will stay opened? Who knows. It seems like COVID-19 is going to be with us for a while.
Since beach municipalities were given permission, by the governor, to do what they wished as far as re-opening, they chose to exclude tax-payers while non-residents and people who were willing to pay for short-term rentals could access the beach.
We citizens and tax-payers need clarification from our lawmakers.
Can or cannot municipalities legally be the gatekeepers to the State-owned beach as long as SC is under “State of Emergency”?
Do those governments still have authority to close the beach accesses and block roads if it gets crowded — which it will be on upcoming holidays?
Was it really OK for the governor to hand the power to close beach access points over to municipal governments?
Is it legal for municipalities to exclude tax payers from their towns — the same people who are asked frequently to re-nourish and chip in for other beach/road-related maintenance?
I don’t know the answers to these questions, but I do know that if going to Edisto, for example, this summer means I can’t leave the beach area, say to go buy some groceries or seafood from Flower’s, without toting along deeds, rental agreements, ID, etc. and then having to wait in a long line when it’s 100 degrees with a car full of grandchildren to get back through a barricaded road, that’s not the kind of VACA I want to take.
Tax payers who happen to be vacation seekers should know, ahead of time, what to expect.
Laura S. Crosby
Summerville