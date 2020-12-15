Obituary Louise H. Dalziel

Louise H. Dalziel died on Sunday December 6th 2020 at her residence in Summerville, SC A private graveside service and burial will be held at a later date.
Mrs Dalziel was 96 years old, 9, born on January 30, 1924 in Bridgewater MA. She graduated from Bridgewater High School. She was employed as an executive secretary at Ocean Spray Cranberry Company until she retired.
Survived by her daughter, Bonnie L. Cummings, of Plymouth MA; a son, Mark D. Dalziel of Summerville, SC; one grandson, Edward A. Dalziel and wife Tiffany, two great grandchildren, Bailey and Coral of Jacksonville, FL; one granddaughter, Laura A. Dalziel and great granddaughter Skylar of Summerville, SC.