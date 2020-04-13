Obituary Joe Rhodes

Joe Rhodes, 89, of Summerville, SC, husband to Barbara Rhodes entered into eternal rest on April 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Deland, Florida on March 26, 1931. Following high school there in 1949, he attended the University of Florida, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. During the Korean War, he interrupted college to join the US Army. He returned to college at Stetson University and earned a BS degree in Business Administration in 1957. At Stetson, he was elected Vice President of the Student Government Association as a junior and President of the SGA in his senior year. He was recognized as an Outstanding Senior and by Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.
In 1957, he joined Burlington Industries as an industrial engineer in later served as a plant personnel manager, group personnel manager, division personnel manager and an area personnel executive. In 1973, he was recruited by Hanes Hosiery as Vice President and also served as Vice President of Bali. In 1880, he founded a J. Rhodes Enterprises, Inc. an executive recruiting firm representing corporations in the US, Canada and Mexico. In 1984, he joined Cannon Mills as Senior Vice President and subsequently returned to recruiting until his retirement in 2006.
During his career, Joe was active in various employer associations in the US, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Mexico. He served as Regional Vice President of the American Society of Personnel Administration, and the Committee for 806/807 Tariff Regulations. He was also active in a number of community positions including the Board of Adjustments for the City of Greensboro, NC and the Civil Service Board for Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. He was active with the Chamber of Commerce, the United Way and various other civic affairs. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church and was formerly a Deacon and Elder.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Leslie Rhodes.
He leaves behind his wife Barbara Brewton Rhodes, a daughter Whitney Rhodes Sasser, son-in-law Thomas Harper Sasser both of Charlotte, North Carolina, a sister, Judy Pelham and six grandchildren, four stepchildren and five step grandchildren.
All services will be private.
