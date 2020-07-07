Orlinda “Linda” Lee Anderson, 68, of Ladson, South Carolina, passed away April 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born to Jack and Mary “Rose” Driscoll, Jan. 8, 1952, in Coronado, California.
Linda attended school at Our Lady of Grace and St. Martins of Tours Academy and graduated from Helix High School in 1970.
She was an avid swimmer on Helix’s first girl’s swim team as well as competing on the La Mesa Swimming and Diving and Gymnastic teams.
She was married to Gerald “Jerry” Anderson on May 12, 1972.
Linda is survived by Jerry, her son Jason and wife LeAnne of Charleston; daughter Marissa and husband Gary of Ladson; and three grandchildren Rowan, Ragan, and Savannah. Linda is also survived by her elder sister Betsy Jo Jenson-Dunn and children Kristin and Greg of San Diego; and predeceased by younger brother Shawn Driscoll and daugher Chyanne of Roanoak, Vrginia.
After getting married, Jerry was assigned to Pearl Harbor where Linda followed and began their first year and a half honeymoon in Hawaii.
After getting fat and happy on coconuts, and a short eight-month stop in San Diego, Linda and Jerry extended their honeymoon another year at Submarine Base Holy Loch, Scotland.
At the end of 1975, and never finding Nessie the Loch Ness Monster, the couple finally settled in Charleston after Jerry was relocated to the Charleston Naval Shipyard.
Linda was first and foremost the most loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, and team mom. She was extremely gifted in arts and crafts sharing a little of her talent as a graphic designer with the Post & Courier and Summerville Journal Scene.
What Linda loved most of all was spending time with her family and friends while watching movies, eating good food and the occasional margarita night. Nothing brought the family together more than Linda’s unique spaghetti, roast beef, and holiday dinners with the exception of her companionship.
Linda was the most giving wife, mother, grandmother and friend anyone could ever know.
Mom, we miss you! Please watch over us until we are together again. Linda’s family will be hosting a Celebration of Life in the Charleston/Summerville area once the COVID-19 situation allows — probably around mid-June. Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Linda 1-4 p.m. on July 12th at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, 201 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms, SC 29451. Attire is casual. Please feel free to wear shorts and flops. For more information, go to http://celebratinglinda.jasons.cloud/sign-up/.