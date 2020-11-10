Obituary Wilma M. Lawson

Wilma M. Lawson, 88, of Summerville, wife of the late Lt.Col. Charles Lee Lawson, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her residence.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Memory Gardens, Summerville, SC 29485.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that in honor of their mother you adopt a family for Christmas.
Wilma was born o March 24, 1932 in Metter, GA, daughter of the late Willard P. and Martha Victoria Moore. She graduated from Swainsboro High School. She attended Real estate and Culinary courses at Trident Technical College. She was active in the Summerville High School Band Boosters. Wilma cooked Wednesday night dinners for Old Fort Baptist Church and Summerville Baptist Church.
Survivors include: three children: Mary Victoria Almaguer (Steven) of Abilene, TX, Charles L. Lawson, Jr. (Sandra) of Columbia, SC, and David M. Lawson (Dawn) of Summerville, SC; and six grandchildren. In addition to her husband Charles and parents she is predeceased by: daughter, Lynn Marie Newkirk; granddaughter, Charlie Leanne Witkowski; two sisters and one brother.
